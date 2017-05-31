Sabbath Day must be observed by all

WHICH day should be observed as the Sabbath Day, the first day or the seventh day of the week has been the question?

It would depend upon the religious belief of the one who asks the question.

To the Jew the seventh day (Saturday) is the one to be observed, as it was commanded in the Law that was given to the Israelites that they should keep the seventh day as a holy day.

That Law is still binding upon the Jews.

If a Seventh-Day Adventist, then let him keep the seventh day, for he believes that he is under the Law, and with that belief he certainly should keep the seventh day.

To those who are members of some one of the various Protestant Churches, or of the Roman Catholic Church, let them observe the first day (Sunday) as the day of rest, as they believe that it is so commanded, and surely it would not be right for them to violate their conscience by doing otherwise.

If anyone should say that we are not saved and that we are lost because we do not observe some special day, ask him gently but firmly: “Who made thee a judge?”

Bart

Bulolo, Via Email

