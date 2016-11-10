SABL cancellation supported

THE Cancellation of Special Agricultural and Business Leases (SABLs) by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill is a step in the right direction, National Research Institute (NRI) acting director Dr Osborne Sanida says.

Sanida said that landowners and NRI for a long time had been advocating for safeguarding the interests of landowners and providing security of land under customary ownership.

“This implies that land-grabbing activities that have been linked to SABLs might not have any more place in PNG, and that customary landowners will benefit more from use of their land for development,” Sanida said in a statement.

“Cancellation of SABL will safeguard interests of customary landowners.”

Sanida said the SABL system promoted land-grabbing by corporate entities, especially when customary landowners are not consulted and guidelines on SABLs are abused.

He said that this was clearly revealed by the Commission of Inquiry Report.

“This makes SABLs thrive on customary-owned land, and benefits the investors more, at the expense of customary landowners,” Sanida said.

“It deprives customary landowners of their rights, mortgages their future, and drags many of them into poverty.”

Sanida said the cancellation of SABLs provided customary landowners with more opportunities to benefit from development on their land.

“However, there is a need to develop processes and guidelines for dismantling and converting the SABLs smoothly into customary lease arrangements that empower landowners while safeguarding the interests of genuine investors,” he said.

“There are genuine investors with substantial investments who need assurance for the protection of their investments.”

“In order to move PNG forward, all the cancelled SABLs should be converted to customary leases through the VCLR (Voluntary Customary Land Registration) system.

“This would create a win-win situation for customary landowners, the state and investors.

“A functioning dedicated office such as the OCLD (Office of Customary Land Development) would have greatly assisted in the transition of SABLs to customary leases.

“But, in its absence, the onus is now on the Department of Lands and Physical Planning to play a pivotal role. Given that there is a lot at stake, the DLPP should harness the expertise within the NLDP team to implement this critical policy intervention, announced by the Prime Minister.”

