SABL probe based on complaints: Allan

LANDS and Physical Planning Minister Benny Allan says investigations on Special Agriculture and Business Leases (SABLs) issues are based on complaints lodged with the Lands Department.

He told Parliament yesterday that investigations which required a wider scope often involved others like police and the attorney-general to assist the Lands Department.

He said the Government had cancelled all SABL licences and no new permits issued since 2014.

Allan was responding to a series of questions by Northern Governor Gary Juffa whether the Lands Department had the capacity to investigate land-grabbing in the country.

Juffa pointed out Musa-Pongani, an area in Ijivatari district where almost 300,000ha of land was prepared for a SABL to be issued.

“This was facilitated by officers in Lands, Agriculture and Forestry Departments,” he said.

“They are being facilitated to be sold to a Malaysian businessman. I’ve intervened and put a stop as the land affects 30,000 people who are unaware about what is going on.

“Are you aware of issuance of permits/licences for new SABLs?

“If not, what are you going to do to protect our land?”

Allan said: “Since 2014, Government has not issued any new SABLs.

“If we were to issue new SABLs, it would be illegal.”

He then asked Juffa to give him specifics of the portion of land at Musa-Pongani so that he could investigate the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...