Sabuin gets nod as PNG Forest Authority boss

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

TUNOU Sabuin has been confirmed as the managing director of the PNG Forest Authority after acting in the position for nine months.

The National Executive Council confirmed his four-year term on Thursday.

A forester by profession, Sabuin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from the University of Technology.

He has been working for the authority since 1993. Forest Minister Douglas Tomuriesa told staff of the authority that Sabuin was appointed on merit after acting in the position for the past nine months.

“Sabuin is not a new person in the department of forest,” Tomuriesa said.

“I know he has the capabilities and is capable of doing the job.

“I believe the authority can contribute immensely to the development of this country and I believe the newly-appointed managing director can take the organisation to the next level.”

Tomuriesa advised Sabuin to work with the State and stakeholders, including the landowners, to drive the organisation forward.

“Our landowners must be cared for,” Tomuriesa said.

“We cannot harvest logs and forests and leave the landowners to live in the off-cut timber buildings.

“If the landowners are not cared for, we must get down there and look after them.”

