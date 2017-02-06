Sacking a worrying trend

THE reports of sacking of nine civilian staff of the Defence Department should be of concern to all public servants and the general public.

Transparency International PNG (TI PNG) chairman Lawrence Stephens said the nine staff reportedly spoke out about issues of maladministration, mismanagement and misappropriation within their department.

“It is concerning to read about any threat, suspension or sacking of people who draw attention to illegality, whether it be real or alleged. Witness accounts are powerful tools in exposing corruption, fraud and mismanagement. Raising the alert of authorities when corruption occurs is an obligation for all public servants,” Stephens said.

“Whistle blowing plays a crucial role in saving resources and even lives. Improvements will not happen when criticism is punished,” he said.

He added that employers must provide clear internal reporting channels for workers to safely disclose any wrong doing.

“Corruption often goes unchallenged when people do not speak out about it and people should not be punished for expressing their opinion expressing wrongdoing.

“This highlights the need for the Government to enact pending whistle blower provisions under the delayed Independent Commission Against Corruption Bill and protect those that speak out about corruption and ensure that their claims are properly investigated.”

He said the Department of Finance should be commended for their “Phones Against Corruption” initiative which was an innovative approach to expose corruption.

Like this: Like Loading...