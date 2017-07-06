I was saddened to read about Kapuls losing

I was saddened to have read about the men’s national soccer team PNG Kapuls losing to the Solomon Islands in two recent matches.

The question I asked myself, as would have been the case with soccer enthusiasts in the nation included:

How could the Kapuls lose to Solomon Islands which they beat 1-0 in the Oceania Nations Cup in Port Moresby in 2016?

I came to the conclusion that politics in the soccer fraternity in Papua New Guinea is showing its ugly head in the results of those matches.

The team that performed convincingly in the Oceania Nations Cup is not this one, though many players in the current team were in the team then.

The absence of former top NSL club Hekari United FC players like David Muta, Koriak Upaiga, Daniel Joe and others is noticeable.

From my observation, the Kapul’s backline is confident with Upaiga playing on the left and Daniel Joe on the right to the two centre players – Alwin and Felix Komolong.

Weakness in the backline could be the reason why PNG conceded more goals to Solomon Islands, and also losing in both games.

If this politics in national soccer continues, where one faction is – for reasons unknown – continues to blacklist and marginalise teams and clubs, the level of soccer in PNG is not going anywhere.

PNG Tauna

