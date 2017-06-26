Safe water supply vital: Official

ACCESS to safe, clean water is important during the dry season, according to Water PNG official Winterford Gombu.

He told a national disaster preparedness committee meeting in Port Moresby last week that everyone needed a clean reliable water supply.

“Water is life and its use must be monitored for health purposes especially in the dry season,” he said.

“The health risks are high during the dry season.

“We as disaster agents should look into this seriously and address it properly.”

Gombu said water must be treated before it was used for drinking and cooking because it was infected more during the dry season.

“When people drink the infected water, they are infected,” he said.

“The end result is the spread of sickness.”

Health Department official Ben Kapa said people in rural areas should be educated on the importance of using only good clean water. “Promoting health living is a business for everyone and not for health officials only,” Kapa said.

“The basics like boiling before using, washing hands before eating – promoting healthy living in the communities.”

Western Highlands provincial disaster coordinator Robin Yakamb said they were closest to the people during natural disasters and should be advising them on the proper use of water.

“It is a challenge for us.

“If there is proper funding, we will be able to carry out the awareness with the assistance of the Health Department and Water PNG,” Yakamb said.

