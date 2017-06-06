Safeguard weapons and ammunition

The National had me reeling in shock and angry at the missing gun in the Tatana shooting investigation.

Many questions bothered me – including: How can a gun that was allegedly by used in a killing and is a court exhibit go missing like that?

Of all places, how can such a weapon go missing when it was kept in the armoury of the top police station in the capital city of the nation?

Frankly, I cannot understand that.

If vital items in a much-published case – where police officers were implicated – are going missing under the very noses of the top brass in the force in the city, what guarantee is there that police evidence for cases of the many thousands of citizens and the exhibits kept are secured and the cases heard and possibly tried by our court system are justified?

That brings me to another issue which the new government should look into as a matter of priority post this year’s elections.

Are all armouries in the country – those belonging to the police force, PNG Defence Force and Correctional Services – secure? Or, do elements in the forces walk in and out with anything they want.

I would like the top brass in the police force, PNG Defence Force and Correctional Services, as well as the ministers and secretaries concerned, to quickly tighten up on the security measures to safeguard the armouries and what is stored in them.

We cannot allow these weapons and ammunition to go missing. That must stop.



PNG Tauna

