Safety alert after kidnap

THE kidnapping of a scientist by Tope tribespeople on Friday has raised safety concerns in Hela.

Hela Governor Francis Potape said yesterday that if the female scientist was able to be kidnapped for an hour, the same could happen during the general election, including the possible hijacking of ballot boxes.

Hela hosts ExxonMobil’s conditioning plant facility.

The scientist was released after the hostage-takers’ demanded for the release of one of their tribesmen, Hela police commander Michael Welly. He said the tribesman was in custody after he was arrested on allegations that he was in possession of illegal firearms.

Potape said Hela needed adequate security as such incident were a concern.

“We want peace and normalcy,” he said.

“The provincial government is doing all it can to promote the industry (petroleum and gas) as well as the K1.1 billion Komo Airport, which is an important infrastructure.”

Welly reassured the governor that Friday’s incident would not affect the poll security operations.

“I will not tolerate such behaviour and will use the full force of the law, if necessary, to arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

“Defence soldiers and police officers on the ground will deal with the situation if the people choose to retaliate when I make the arrests but it will, in no way, affect the elections security.”

Welly said more than 700 policemen from the highlands’ western region will be stationed in the province as the response unit during the general election. The joint security operations officers which comprise police mobile unit officers, correctional services officers and defence force officers will be deployed into the region and will be on standby for any issues that arise.

“The response unit will provide security and ensure a safe environment for voters and polling stations whilst the joint security operations will provide security assistance and backup from strategic areas,” Welly said.

