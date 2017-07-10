Safety concerns after h’way attack

A public motor vehicle (PMV) driver is recovering from gunshot wounds at Modilon Hospital in Madang after criminals shot him along the Madang-Lae Highway.

Don Samuel, a popular highway bus driver known to many as Kepo or Rasta, was driving a 15-seater bus full of passengers that left Madang around 3pm yesterday for Lae when he was attacked.

A passenger, Leslie Gideon, said four armed men emerged from the bushes near a section of the road in the Negiri area and one of them pointed a gun at the bus.

Gideon said three men were on the driver’s side and one on the other.

One of the three men drew a gun and shot at the driver through the windscreen and hit him in the chest and head.

Gideon said Samuel did not stop after he was shot but, instead, sped several hundred metres to a safe location before the passengers attended to his wounds.

Police at Walium were contacted and escorted the bus back to Madang.

Usino LLG president Joseph Guasilu said there were many such incidences in the area and needed to be investigated by police.

“Many people died in hold-ups in the same area and no suspects have been arrested to this day,” he said.

“We need serious police monitoring in the area.”

Madang provincial police commander Supt Jacob Singura said police would wait for Samuel to recover before they investigated the hold-up.

Meanwhile, operators of PMVs travelling between Madang and Mt Hagen have increased fares from K80 to K150 during this election period.

Bus driver Ten Kupo said sometimes they charged K100-K120 but when the demand was high and there was a limited number of PMVs, all their drivers and their crew agreed and charged K150.

“People from Highlands living in Madang are now going back home to vote so they don’t have any choice but to pay K150 to go home,” he said.

“Some candidates pay bus fares for their voters travelling on some PMVs and we transport their voters at our own price.”

