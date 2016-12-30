Safety concerns for travellers

By GYNNIE KERO

TWO women who were among those robbed along the Sepik River on Wednesday have raised their concern about the safety of those travelling along the river.

Imelda Wingo and Marylouis Vorongai are administration assistants at the Ambunti district station.

They were among the 34 passengers including five children who were robbed and injured between Avatip and Sapandei villages.

Wingo said they were travelling from Ambunti to Pagwi when the outboard engine of the dugout canoe went dead at around 3am when it was very dark.

Wingo said they then heard another engine and saw a canoe approaching them.

She said about eight men wearing long sleeved shirts and masks and armed with knives, pipes and a pistol approached them.

“They manhandled the passengers and demanded money,” Wingo said.

“The women had to lie over their children to protect them.

“The thugs also took the outboard engine when they left.

“They were rescued by passengers in a canoe.”

Police said they were still looking for the suspects along the Sepik River.

The public is urged to assist the police in catching the suspects.

