Safety-first effort sees decrease in accidents

THE mining industry in Papua New Guinea improved its safety efforts in the second quarter of this year, according to the Mineral Resources Authority.

According to statistics it provided there was a decrease in the fatality frequency rate (FFR) by 100 per cent, while man-hours increased by 19 per cent in the quarter when compared with the same reporting period last year.

Similarly, serious injury frequency rates significantly decreased by 60 per cent.

The total injury frequency rate had also shown a decrease of 29 per cent compared to quarter two of 2016. Overall, there had been an improvement in key safety indicators.

However, recurrence of serious incidents was a grim reminder that there were more opportunities available to improve and sustain these positive outcomes.

MRA managing director Philip Samar said the mining industry directly employed 17,198 people – an increase of 12 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Women make up 11 per cent of the total number of employees at mine sites.

“We commend the industry for its efforts in continuing to drive safety as a priority focus for the sector.

“The industry’s efforts have been equally complemented by the Mineral Resource Authority’s dedicated mines inspectorate officers whose focus on increased compliance is making a difference to ensure worker’s health and safety is improved at every opportunity.”

