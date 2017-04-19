Safety at sea crucial

WHY people continue to defy nature and ignore the warnings

by authorities on safety at sea especially for those whose only means of travel is by sea is beyond belief.

The number of lives lost at sea across this nation continues to make the news and add to the statistics, yet some still do not care.

They travel between islands on dinghies in rough weather and in overloaded vessels to sell betel nut or their farm produce without any care in the world about their safety.

And when disaster strikes, Government authorities have to spend money on fuel and other resources to search for them.

The blame should be on not only the boat operator who thinks he is too smart and experienced, and the boat owner who is willing to take the risk to earn a living.

People must know that tragedies often happen when we least expect them. \

And to minimise the chances of them happening, they have to take precautions and follow the rules.

On top of that, the country needs to enforce the regulations on sea travel.

The boat operator and owner who breach them must be found guilty of negligence.

And the passenger who becomes a victim has not one else to blame.

Punishment is the best deterrent.

Equally important is the number of passengers and the amount of cargo each boat is allowed to carry on any one trip.

People have to heed weather warnings – if they value their lives.

It is often that people living in the islands ignore strong wind warnings and venture out to sea during bad weather.

Whether to go fishing or travel to other places, they throw caution to the wind buoyed by the confidence of having done it successfully so many times before – plus the experience of travelling in such treacherous conditions.

In fact years of practice and experience in sea travel put them in good stead as it is the only means of travelling from one point to another.

They have watched their grandfathers and village elders do it so many times that it becomes a necessary means of survival.

But the people have to be told to not take risks and heed weather warnings.

The government knows how much it costs to conduct searches and rescue operations when people encounter mishaps at sea.

There is a National Maritime Safety Authority which should be monitoring safety at sea.

Whatever regulations it is enforcing now to guide boat operators and travelers are not effective. Or not enough.

More needs to be done obviously – to save lives.

It is long overdue but stringent rules are important to ensure safety for sea travelers.

That sad story a few years ago about the deaths of two toddlers and their uncle when their boat capsized in the dark at sea reminds us yet again of the perils of sea travel.

Surrounded by a vast expanse of ocean, it is inevitable that sea travel in island nations such as Papua New Guinea become a norm because it is inevitable and necessary for those living in the outlying island groups and coastal areas to use the sea to reach other destinations.

For most of them, there just is not other means of travelling than by sea.

For ages they have used and adapted to this form of travel as their only means of communication and accessing other places.

For a country with islands scattered across the group, the need for sea travel becomes inevitable.

But as has been witnessed in the recent holiday season, not everyone arrived safely at their destinations.

One can safely say that the maritime safety statistics will clearly show that the so many lives have been lost of sea because of people’s irresponsible conduct.

The national and provincial governments need to take the lead in enforcing regulations on safety at sea by ensuring all

those who operate boats either commercially or in a private capacity have safety equipment on board.

Strict rules governing sea travel will force boat operators to ensure that passenger safety becomes a priority.

Some island countries have laws in place which can prosecute boat operators for negligence if they do not follow regulations.

As a result some have their vessel or operators licences revoked or suspended as penalties.

There just has been too many unnecessary loss of lives at sea. It needs to be stopped.

