Safety vital, official says

NATIONAL Maritime Safety Authority Search and Rescue coordinator Ben Keri is urging all coastal villages to take into consideration safety when going out to sea.

Keri said with a lot of individuals in maritime provinces owning banana boats, skippers should have passenger-safety utmost in their minds.

“When boats are out in the sea, skippers must ensure that their boat is not overloaded,” Keri said.

“The maximum load must be 10 passengers to a boat if you are going on a flat sea.

“When boats are going out to sea, the skipper must also ensure the engines are in good condition.”

Keri also warned skippers not to allow anyone to drink at sea.

“There is a law already out that says if you are overloaded and found by the safety inspectors, then you will be given warning or fined by the inspectors,” he said.

“The fine for drunk boat skippers is up to nearly K100,000.”

Keri said NMSA would soon be assisting boat owners at the maritime provinces with life jackets.

“If and when we do get all those life jackets in place, we will be distributing them out to all maritime provinces to use when people are out at sea,” he said.

He called on coastal villagers not to destroy or damage navigational aids such as markers and light houses that helped boat and ships to avoid reefs.

