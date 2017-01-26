Salaries for secretaries of parties a joke

GENERAL secretaries of registered political parties earning more than K4000 a fortnight plus other entitlements is a total waste of public money.

Political parties should be responsible for their own affairs and administration.

Such is a catalyst for more political parties and a drainage to the public purse.

The Department of Personnel Management should look into this and terminate this arrangement

Doctors, teachers and other hardworking public servants are sacrificing for little while these so-called political officials paid a huge salary.

This is a joke.

DuNoaGam

Badili, NCD

