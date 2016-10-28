Salt-Nomane fosters schoolboys league ideal

By TONY PALME

CHIMBU’s Salt-Nomane Karamui Schoolboys’ Rugby League chairman Alphonse Kamo said the league was serious about developing rural talents into professionals.

Kamo said despite the remoteness of the district, young boys there had the same level of skill and talent like others in the country.

“If we give these boys a chance to utilise their skills, they can excel into professional league players,” Kamo said.

He said that rugby could create a pathway for boys who did not succeed in school to make a successful career as sportsmen, other than becoming dropouts and getting involved in illicit activities.

The league started this year and has affiliated with the Schoolboys’ Rugby League under the Highlands Confederation of the PNG Rugby Football League.

“So far SNK was not included in the schoolboys’ programme due to the remoteness of the place.

“This year we started off in Salt LLG.

“From our games, we did selections for the SNK U16 and U18 division teams, who took part in the regional trials in Minj over the term two school holidays,” he said.

“Four of our boys (two from U16 and two from U18) were selected to play for the Highlands Zones championships in Lae.”

