Salvation Army gets K10,000 in timber

By JIMMY KALEBE

THE Salvation Army in Lae has received over K10,000 worth of materials to use in their humanitarian work in Morobe province.

Territorial Commander Lt Colonel Kelvin Alley when received timber and six cartons of clothes from Bishop Brothers.

The said the materials will be used to help victims of abuse.

Alley said the Salvation Army in Lae provided for people who were neglected and helped them with their basic needs.

“These materials are sure to be helpful, especially those that come for HIV/Aids testing and are found to be positive. They take refuge here and not only them but also victims of other forms of social abuse,” he said.

“Anyone coming here with their problems has never been turned away as we feel obliged to giving them a chance in restructuring their lives once again.”

Alley said the assistance by Bishop Brothers was appreciated.

Bishop Brothers Lae branch manager Brett Watson said Bishop Brothers was happy to give something back to the community.

“Being one of the successful companies in the country, we felt that if we have excess materials, giving to such organisations for charity purpose is they way forward,” he said.

“We help in ways we think are appropriate.”

Watson said Bishop Brothers was happy to assist the Salvation Army and hoped the materials donated would help with their work in the community.

He said Bishop Brothers has been supporting other social activities such as sports.

This was the first time under his management that they were donating to a charitable organisation, he said.

