Sam Basil supported

FULL support to minister Sam Basil.

These mobile companies have been ripping us off electronically.

They do put out warnings midway through which is not good.

I have fallen victim to this many times already.

I am sure there are other ways to stop this.

Communications companies can automatically terminate the internet once the data is all used up rather than eating into our credits. If these guys fail to stop this nonsense, then I suggest Basil introduces a legislation to address it.

If they fail again then penalties should be imposed upon complaints by any network user.

Loa Kavo

Situm, Lae

