Samoa signs host agreement for Games

THE Pacific Games Council has executed the Host Agreement for the 2019 Pacific Games with the Pacific Games Association of Samoa (SASNOC) and the government of Samoa.

PGC president Vidhya Lakhan joined SASNOC president Patrick Fepuleai and Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, in signing the Games Host Agreement at the Government Building Complex in Apia on Monday.

The Pacific Games Council thanked the prime minister and government of Samoa for its commitment to support SASNOC and fully underwrite the cost of staging the 2019 Pacific Games.

Lakhan said: “It is an honour to be back in Apia to formalise the Games Host Agreement with the prime minister and SASNOC president.

“The PGC is very grateful that Samoa put itself forward to organise the 2019 Pacific Games at such short notice and that SASNOC has the full support of the prime minister and his government.

“The PGC will offer SASNOC all of the assistance and expertise we can to ensure they deliver another successful Pacific Games”.

Samoa were the successful winners of the new bid to host the 2019 event after Tonga pulled out as hosts earlier in the year.

Apia’s last major sporting event was the Youth Commonwealth Games which were held in 2015.

