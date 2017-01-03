Samsung to announce probe result of Note 7

SAMSUNG will finally explain what caused Note 7 devices to randomly explode, poised to announce the results of its investigation early this year.

It was around the middle of 2016 when reports of combusting Note 7 units broke into the fore, spurring cases numerous enough to be regarded as something more pressing than just freak incidents.

It turned out that there was indeed a legitimate flaw within the devices, but Samsung has been laconic about the specific cause since. It was, however, very diligent in its efforts to recall and hand affected customers their due recompense.

Still, after a strained stint, users deserve at least a proper answer, and according to JoongAng Ilbo, as reported by Reuters, the answer will soon be disclosed by Samsung, specifically before January ends.

Note 7 Probe

The South Korean electronics company said in October that it was looking into all aspects of the Note 7 in order to arrive at a definitive cause behind the numerous explosion.

The company thinks that there might be a combination of factors that propelled one of the biggest blunders and one of the costliest failures in product safety the tech world has ever seen.

So many theories have been offered that attempt to explain the cause, and from what can be gathered from these theories, the device’s faulty battery caused the explosions. People will soon know if this is indeed true or not.

The whole faux pas could afford Samsung a total of over $5 billion off its profits, it announced mid-October, when it officially halted production of the handsets, unable to weather collateral damage brought on by the situation, which included an official ban of the phone handed by the Federal Aviation Administration, among others.

Investors and analysts have said that it’s crucial for Samsung to disclose the root cause of the explosions to repair consumer loyalty and avoid making the same mistakes again.

The next smartphone effort from Samsung is the forthcoming Galaxy S8, its flagship device that’s filled to the gills with rumours.

– TechTimes

