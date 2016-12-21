Sanap Wantaim fight against violence achieves goals

THE Sanap Wantaim campaign in the National Capital District achieved its goals and was guided by the goals and aspirations of the youth advisory group, concert director Dr Timothy Corlis says.

Corlis said the closing concert of the eight-week campaign involved various groups and it was great to see youths taking a lead in it.

The concert was co-hosted by UN Women and NCDC helped to drive the campaign message.

He said at the closing concert the Sanap Wantaim choir comprising 300 singers from the United Church, a number of Pentecostal churches and the Seventh-day Adventist Church sang beautifully and were joined by a group called Melanfunk and the police band.

Bomana Correctional Services Youth and Yoga for Life Youth offered compelling acrobatics, the Sanap Wantaim youth advisory group gave presentation led by Bronwyn Kili and Jay Lieasi as UN Women Youth Champion.

“There were also moving speeches by the executive director of UN Women Madam Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Powes Parkop,” he said.

He said TVWAN broadcast the concert live, however, due to technical difficulties in the early hours of the show it could not go on air but they had it taped for future use.

Yoga for Life Youth instructor Jackson Manuai Kiap said early on in the campaign: “This is our campaign, we are the ones who are creating the change, and we are the ones who need to own it.”

