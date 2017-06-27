Sandaun health takes holistic approach

THE Sandaun Health Workers Christian Fellowship (HWCF) will promote collective stakeholder partnership and commitment in health care service delivery in the West Sepik, an official says.

According to HWCF coordinator, Brian Kisekol, their offices would be established in all district health facilities in West Sepik.

“Providing improved and better health care services to the people of Papua New Guinea cannot be achieved by the National Government and Department of Health alone,” he said.

Kisekol said leaders of the group would be travelling to all districts to meet with the district health managers and officers in charge of health facilities and discuss the establishment of HWCF offices.

He acknowledged the knowledge and expertise of the provincial health authority which implemented health programmes and achieved positive results but said a spiritual aspect was lacking.

“We want to raise the spiritual level of the unified West Sepik provincial health authority by establishing HWCH at all local health facilities so that a physical and spiritual presence in health services delivery can be in equilibrium,” Kisekol said.

He urged all health workers to embrace spiritual fellowship at all health facilities as spiritual and physical behaviour were two quality ingredients for personal development.

“A holistic approach must be embraced for maximum benefit in a cost-effective and efficient manner to ensure we achieve our primary objectives.”

District HWCF coordinators would be appointed to oversee the work of fellowship groups and report to the headquarters.

