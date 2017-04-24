Sandpiper get a boost

A PACKAGING firm in Lae, Morobe, got behind hockey in the city by providing the Sandpiper club with uniforms and equipment for the 2017 season.

The assistance from Territory Packaging is expected to boost the club as it competes in the Lae City Hockey Association competition.

The club received two sets of uniforms, two goalkeeping shin pads and training cones from sales manager Sammy Ketua.

Sandpiper president Harry Kaisa said the club was a consistent performer in Lae hockey and the sponsorship would spur them on.

