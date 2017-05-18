Sandpipers get boost for Lae hockey season

The Sandpiper hockey club’s campaign in the 2017 Lae City Hockey Association competition was given a K2500 boost on Tuesday by a local sign writing company.

Creative Touch Limited managing director Elavo Karukuru presented a dummy cheque to indicate the company’s support.

Karukuru said CTL has supported some organisations but have done so without media coverage. He said it is a joy and privilege to support a local club.

“We are thankful for the opportunity. In a little way we can be able to support our young people get occupied in the sporting arena.

“It is just a moral support to give a bit of push at the back to get the young people and players to move forward,” Karukura said.

Club president Harry Kaisa told The National that this was the second time for CTL in supporting the club. He said the funds would help the club in running of its affairs this season.

