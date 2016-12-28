Santa visits Lae paediatric ward

SICK children admitted at the Angau Memorial Hospital in Lae received Christmas gifts on Saturday from a local business house.

The 34 patients at the children’s ward received gifts from Wopa Construction.

Company spokesperson Jeffery Meninga said they wanted to put a smile on their faces as Christmas was a time of giving.

“Many people throughout the world are celebrating Christmas but a few people such as patients cannot celebrate and we are happy to give them something so that they too can feel the joy of Christmas,” he said.

Supervisor for the paediatric ward Duta Yama thanked the company for bringing the Christmas feeling to the children, many of whom had left their homes and families in other provinces to seek treatment at the hospital.

“Thank you for thinking of these children as these gifts would cheer them and enlighten their spirits during this festive season,” he said.

A mother thanked the company for her child’s gift.

“We have been admitted in this ward for more than two months and this gift is a blessing for us as we are unable to celebrate Christmas with our friends and families,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...