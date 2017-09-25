Saonu appoints MPs into Morobe cabinet

MOROBE Governor Ginson Saonu has appointed four MPs to be members of the Morobe cabinet.

The Morobe Tutumang (provincial assembly) is always made up of only local level government presidents as members of the provincial executive council.

The four MPs are Ross Seymour (Huon Gulf), Koni Iguan (Markham), Dr Kobby Bomareo (Tewai-Siassi) and Thomas Pelika (Menyamya).

Seymour is chairman of the provincial health committee, Iguan chairs agriculture and livestock, Bomareo is in charge of transport and Pelika looks after Lands and Physical Planning.

Saonu said he wanted a “mix” in cabinet where former and new chairmen would work alongside MPs.

“The composition of cabinet now is made up of former ministers (chairmen) under the leadership of former governor Kelly Naru, former Tutumang members who were not in the cabinet and national MPs,” Saonu said.

“In the past, MPs were not included in the provincial cabinet. But they too are leaders representing the people, so I have included them,” he said.

He said the bottom-line was to see services delivered to the people.

