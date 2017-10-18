Saonu hopes to see a reform with zero-dropout

MOROBE Governor Ginson Saonu, aspires to see a reform of the provincial education system that encourages zero-dropouts.

He suggested that students were provided various options to choose from after Grades 10 and 12 final examinations to further their academic and trade skills.

Sanou said he wanted the reform to start from early childhood.

“I want to see the reformed education system begin from early childhood up to Grades 10 and 12,” he said.

“Then after final examinations, students are identified to continue based on academic excellence and innate abilities (personal gifts and talents).

“Special attention will be given to students who are unable to continue academically – their personal talents and strengths should be identified for appropriate institutions.

“The underlying basis of the reform is to shape and mould students’ mindset to communicate fluently in English, develop personal character and behaviour and how to make money, manage and use money wisely based on Christian values and principles.”

Saonu said Morobe was rated fifth out of 22 provinces in academic excellence, which never reflected the true spirit of education aspirations in the province.

Morobe currently has 19 secondary and technical high schools, including Boana and Buang – recently built.

Saonu said to embrace flexible open distance education and matriculation studies by realigning them with existing academic and trade skills, colleges should ensure that no students are seen as dropouts and roaming the streets.

“Our education system caters for only 25 per cent of students selected to continue in higher education while 75 per cent are left to meander on streets, which was killing the country.”

