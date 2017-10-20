Saonu keen to deliver services

MOROBE Governor Ginson Saonu says he is a mature politician who can lead the province and do away with adhoc service delivery.

Saonu said the best possible way to “get back Morobe” was to tell the truth and set Morobe free.

“It means to utilise existing government delivery systems to implement basic services and economic activities whilst creating foundations for the future.

“Morobe doesn’t have foundations for health, education, roads, bridges, wharves, airstrips and economic activities.”

Saonu said he was a mature politician as he was a provincial member during the late (former premier) Utula Samana’s regime, Kabwum MP and governor now.

“This province shouldn’t be operating on an adhoc basis and duplicated paper projects wasting government funds without a solid basis and second thoughts for long term sustainability,” Saonu said.

“Morobe has gone back 25 years after Samana’s regime and my view for Morobe is different while people’s view for Morobe stem from their daily immediate needs.

“During Samana regime, there was little funding and huge impacts because the premier’s office and the administration worked in parallel. The administration was dynamic.

“But in last 25 years, there was huge funding with little impacts, huge ground breaking ceremonies and little results achieved.

“You cannot duplicate church ideology of Miti (Good News) grants and Christian church partnership to deliver socio-economy services.”

