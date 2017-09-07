Saonu pledges funding to give tourism a boost

MOROBE Governor Ginson Saonu plans to revive the tourism industry to boost revenue for the people and the economy.

Saonu said the tourism industry was something very close to his heart.

“Tourism is one of key development agenda as an economic strategy to open up the province’s beautiful habitat and expose our diversity of cultures,” Saonu said.

“My government will endorse and support the re-establishment of the Morobe Tourism Bureau with budgetary allocations to start the process of expanding the tourism industry in the province.”

Saonu said Morobe had a lot to offer as regards to tourism.

He said the Lae Botanical Gardens, the Rainforest Habitat, World War II relics, historical townships and war tracks, missionary establishments, the natural environment and the rich and

diverse cultures would attract tourists.

