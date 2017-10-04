Saonu wants authority to replace city council

MOROBE Governor Ginson Saonu says Lae will do away with the city council and the city authority will be put in place.

He told a press conference in Lae yesterday the council had been stopped from doing its functions and city manager Roy Kamen had been suspended, pending investigations.

“As soon as the investigations carried out by the Provincial Affairs Department are completed, then we would know the status of Lae City Council,” Saonu said.

He said after the investigation, provincial government would be in a better position to talk more about and plan for the commission.

Saonu said the authority would be a priority of the provincial government as Parliament had passed the Lae City Authority Bill for its establishment in 2015.

The authority would have been in place now, but for former Governor Kelly Naru and Bulolo MP Sam Basil, opposing former Lae MP Loujaya Kouza and former Chief Secretary, the late Sir Manasupe Zurenuoc.

“My government, through the last decision of the provincial executive council, has revoked that (Naru) decision and will allow for the establishment of Lae City Authority,” Saonu said.

He said after the investigations into the city council was completed, there would be another investigation into a K44 million debt incurred by the previous Naru government.

Saaonu said another presss conference would be held next week at which he would elaborate further on the K44 million issue.

