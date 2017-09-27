Saonu warns settlers not to damage property

MOROBE Governor Ginson Saonu, has threatened to get rid of any settlements if people from it are involved in the destruction of public property.

He especially warned people living in settlements near the Voco Point area in Lae to stop destroying public properties.

He said in the coming five years under his term, there must be complete change and public properties such as the new Voco Point police station must not be destroyed by criminals or anybody else.

Saonu opened the rebuilt police station on Monday after the first building was burnt early this year.

“We had enough of it and if such thing happens again, I will send in a force to get rid of any settlement that is responsible for the destruction.”

