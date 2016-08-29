Saraga settlement student skips four grades

A STUDENT attending a Community Learning Centre (CLC) in the Saraga settlement at 6-Mile, Port Moresby, has skipped four grades after enrolling at the Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School.

Eight-year-old Banabas Tehe is in Grade Three after skipping three initial classes of the elementary schooling system.

He was part of the centre which is part of Digicel PNG Foundation’s Community Learning Centre sustainable programme.

The programme offers preschool education, learning phonics, reading and basic numeracy skill through specially developed methods of teaching.

Students coming into the normal schooling system have been performing well beyond the others and Tehe is just one of them.

Father, Barnabas Tehe, gave credit of his son’s achievement to the Saraga CLC, saying the centre is helping more children in their early years learning.

Chief executive officer Beatrice Mahuru said: “The CLC sustainability programme is designed to fill the early education gap, giving socially marginalised children in the urban settlements and rural villages an opportunity to develop a love for education in their formative years.”

