Saroa teams to contest Rigo final

THE Rigo Rugby League grand final is on tomorrow with the Saroa Raiders facing neighbours Saroa Keina Titans for the Ano Pala Cup at Kwikila Oval tomorrow.

The league’s major sponsor local MP Ano Pala and PNGRFL chief executive officer Bob Cutmore are expected at the final.

The finals are expected to attract a large crowd to Kwikila Station from surrounding villages along the Magi Highway.

Rigo Rugby League chairman Albert Adila appealed to players, team management and supporters to enjoy the day. Kwikila police and community peace officers will be present. Fixtures: U20 – Kwikila Varovarona v Biga Brothers; Premier – Saroa Raiders v Saroa Titans.

