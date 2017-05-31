We saved the economy, says Pruaitch of NA

WHEN the National Alliance Party formed the government in 2002, the economy was in a dismal state with revenue one-fifth of the revenue today, according to NA Parliamentary Leader and MP Patrick Pruaitch.

Pruatich said NA in its first term in Government reduced PNG’s levels of extreme poverty by 8.8 per cent as per the figures released by the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

Pruaitch said NA took a conservative fiscal stance and nurtured a good climate for investment from 2002 to 2011.

Pruaitch, who as the former Treasurer in the Government led by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, said he believed the people had a clear choice between NA and other political parties.

Pruaitch said the NA led government during its time had reduced debt by several hundred million kina to K7.66 billion between 2002 and 2011.

“The policies of NA enabled PNG to enjoy a period of unprecedented economic growth, big increases in employment, and a significant drop in the prevalence of poverty.

“Employment grew by around 35 per cent in each period from 2002 to 2007 and from 2007 to 2011,” Pruaitch said.

Pruaitch said an NA-led government would be committed to turn the economy around like it did in 2002.

