Savings accounts ‘free’

THE Bank of South Pacific has about 250,000 fee-free accounts, group chief executive officer Robin Fleming says. This was discussed during the bank’s annual general meeting on Friday.

“We have over 250,000 fee free accounts. We’ve got Kids Savings Accounts, Plus-Saver Accounts, Sumatin Accounts. We’ve opened over 200,000 accounts during the past 12 months, which again is a clear indication to ensure that everyone is able to participate in the banking system as much as possible to get access to banking activity as well as to promote savings. And that’s why those savings accounts are fee-free,” Fleming said.

BSP’s total asset for 2016 was K20.8 billion compared to K18.2 billion in 2015. Loans were K10.1 billion last year compared to K8.6 billion the previous year. The bank’s investment was at K5.2 billion as compared to K4.7 billion in 2015.

