Savings, loans societies to comply with Companies Act

THE proposed amendments to the Savings and Loans Society Act will require these savings and loans societies to be regulated under the Companies Act.

Nasfund Contributors and Savings and Loans Society (NCSL) general manager Vari Lahui told The National that the planned changes would not affect the status of members.

Lahui said the NCSL and other such entities would now have to lodge annual returns with the Registrar of Companies. However, the Bank of PNG will still maintain its role as the regulator and licensing authority.

“We are aware of the changes proposed to the act that is being done,” Lahui said.

“What the legislative amendment will mean for us and the other 21 or so saving and loans societies is that we will now have to submit annual returns which previously we were not required to do. “Our members are already shareholders when they became members and this will continue under the revised Act.

“We will require clarification on their powers as shareholders under the Companies Act and we will be liaising with IPA and Bank of Papua New Guinea to get further clarifications on this.

“There are some societies that may not comply with the requirements of the revised Act.

“And NCSL stands ready to accommodate members of these societies and we have already had talks with several of the smaller societies on this and these discussions are ongoing.

“The revised Act also now allows for multiple membership between societies which was not allowed previously. This now allows for increased competition between the societies in terms of their product offering and service delivery.”

