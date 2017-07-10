Savings society introducing new system

THE Nambawan Savings and Loan Society (NSLS) has introduced a new online system for its members to access savings and loans services faster.

Loans officer Shirley Wilson told a national employer conference in Port Moresby on Friday that the savings and loans system launched in June had replaced the old ULTRACS system.

“The SALS system is much more efficient and effective in delivering the best services to our members as it improves our work flow processes,” Wilson said.

She said it would allow members to apply online for new membership, for loans and for withdrawals.

“It would allow them access to check their savings and loans balance, loan and withdrawal eligibility and to extract copies of their NSLS statement,” Wilson said.

Senior loans officer Jane Frank said to access the SALS system, employers had to register their emails and phone numbers with agents and branches through their human resource department “so that they can use those information to have access to the online portal once they log onto our website”.

She said this would also make it easier to update their accounts when employers paid in their contributions.

Manager Garry Mazewin said the system was new so there was need for awareness with the human resource departments.

