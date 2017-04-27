Sawong launches bid for Kabwum seat

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

RETIRED National and Supreme Court judge Don Sawong yesterday filed his nomination to contest the Kabwum open seat as a People’s National Congress party candidate in Morobe.

Kabwum assistant returning officer Fidelis Harrisol said Prime Minister and PNC leader Peter O’Neill and Nawaeb MP Gisuwat Siniwin travelled to Kabwum to witness Sawong’s nomination.

The seat was vacated after Bob Dadae resigned to become the governor-general.

O’Neill said with 19 years’ experience as a judge, Sawong was one of the most credible new candidates.

This is also the second time for Sawong to resign to contest the national elections.

In 2006, he resigned to contest the Kabwum seat in the 2007 general election as a New Generation Party candidate.

Sawong, from Kabwum, was first appointed to the bench on Feb 24,1994, as an acting judge.

He was appointed a permanent judge of the National and Supreme Courts on May 31, 1995, for a term of 10 years.

He was reappointed on June 1, 2005, but quit on Jan 1, 2006, to contest the 2007 general election.

On Sept 15, 2009, Sawong was re-appointed to the bench again for a term of 10 years.

