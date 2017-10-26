SAY no to violence.

This was the message advocated at Rosalyn Albaniel Evara’s funeral at the Rev Sione Kami Memorial Church in Port Moresby on Monday.

The shocking revelation of the alleged violence she endured until her last breath came as a surprise to many who were in attendance.

Must we continue to lose our mothers, sisters, in-laws, friends and colleagues through such acts of violence?

This has gone on for so long and this has to stop. We men must act now to stop it.

Our women have organised themselves and have numerous voices all speaking against the violence perpetrated against them.

We men are not listening.

Let Rosalyn’s life and story be a reminder to us Papua New Guinean men and elevate our thinking on how we see and treat our sisters, wives, in-laws, mothers, colleagues and friends.

Fed Up

Port Moresby

