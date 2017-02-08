Scheme benefits students

ABOUT K1.8 million has been allocated to 1400 students from Karamui-Nomane district in Chimbu under the district education subsidy scheme.

MP Mogerema Wei said students studying in various tertiary institutions, both in PNG and abroad, would continue to benefit this year.

“Since 2013, Karamui-Nomane district development authority had, so far, spent K5 million for more than 3000 students,” Wei said

He said the DDA had allocated funds for this year already.

The scheme had given a chance to less fortunate students who could not meet the required fees charged by institutions.

DDA chief executive officer Limbia Tiagoba said most of the DSIP funds were spent on the subsidy scheme because developing human resource was vital to bring development into the district.

“We have more than 50,000 people and we are not connected to road,” he said.

“We spend K300 one way on planes but we manage to deliver vital services that can improve people’s lives apart from this scheme.”

