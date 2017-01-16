Scheme to help pastors

KABWUM district in Morobe has initiated scheme to assist pastors and evangelists build their homes.

MP Bob Dadae and district administrator Barts Botike have purchased roofing iron, ridge caps and gutters that were distributed to the first eight pastors in the Komba circuit on Jan 6.

This will be followed by the distribution of materials to pastors and evangelists in the other circuits to help them build permanent homes for them after their retirement from active ministry.

Dadae said that the scheme was an honourable way to appreciate the commitment by pastors and evangelists who dedicate their lives to an important role in encouraging spiritual development in human lives.

“I have high respect for these humble servants that commit their lives to the spiritual wellbeing of the people in rural areas.”

Dadae said that despite the situations like bad weather and rough terrain, pastors and evangelists always remained at the forefront to walk the jungles to counsel and instill spiritual morals and ethics to ensure humans lived in peace and harmony.

He promised that the initiative would continue into the future to benefit other pastors and evangelist that serve the district.

Botike said that when the pastors and evangelists received a higher calling to serve the Lord for the betterment of society, they left behind all earthly possessions and their families.

“This is a great honour to appreciate their human effort by creating an incentive for them to ensure they build themselves permanent homes after their retirement to settle their families,” Botike said.

Pastor Bommy Hunga acknowledged Dadae and Botike for recognising pastors and evangelists who despite odds, contributed to the spiritual wellbeing of the people.

