Scholarship a blessing, says student from broken home

By NAOMI WASE

SCHOLARSHIPS are sometimes taken for granted by most people but for some, such as Kemo Thomas, they are something they will never forget.

Thomas, 20, from Central, is one of the recipients of the International Training Institute Scholarship for 2017 which he is grateful for.

“I cried when I was given the scholarship last year during my graduation at Kilakila Secondary School,” Thomas said.

Coming from a broken home, Thomas said the scholarship was a blessing for him.

He is currently living with one of his aunts who took him and his elder brother in when their mother passed away when he was six.

He graduated from Kilakila Secondary last year and was selected to study at the Jubilee University but could not make it because of school fee problem.

“I was selected to study at the AOG’s (Assemblies of God) Jubilee University but because of no funding, I came here,” Thomas said.

He is pursuing a Certificate in Accounting through the scholarship. “My dream was to become an accountant. This is the first stage of my career path,” Thomas said.

He said even though he was faced with hardship in life, he is determined and confident that he will achieve his dreams one day.

Thomas has written to Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko to sponsor him for his diploma in accounting after he completed his certificate in accounting.

“Despite all the things that happened to me, I pray and I go to church for peace of mind so that I could concentrate on my studies,” Thomas said.

He said everything which came to him was from God.

“I know that God has a plan for me and that I will still achieve my dream,” he said.

