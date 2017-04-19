Scholarship programme assisted 97 students

THE International Training Institute (ITI) has assisted 97 students to study at ITI this year through its scholarship programme.

The scholarships worth around K276,000 were given to Grade 10 and 12 students who graduated last year to study at ITI campuses throughout the country.

ITI managing director Kumaran Sentheyval said they provided scholarships in order to give back to the community.

“The reason why we used to give scholarship is giving back something to the community,” Sentheyval said.

He said ultimately they were an education institute and they have to give those underprivileged students some scholarships as well as schools leavers who could not make it into universities.

Sentheyval said they have been doing this for the last five years and spent around K800,000 so far.

“Ultimately there are a lot of people who are left out in the universities because there’s limited space and we are here to cater for that.”

Sentheyval said they hoped that the scholarships would benefit the students and they would continue to provide such assistance every year.

