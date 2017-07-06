Scholarship students urged to make the most of the opportunities they have

THE father of a student travelling to study overseas has urged his son and those going with him to make the most of their opportunities.

He said God gave everyone the same brain, it’s how you use yours that matters.

“Remember the Bible says we are all made in the image and likeness of God so there is nothing impossible to score A results,” Vetari Launce said as he challenged his son and 11 other students from Central before they boarded the plane to Malaysia on Monday to study. “My advice to you is this, when God made man he said let us make man like us, meaning we are all A students.

“Everybody is an A student, everybody is bright; it all depends on how you manage your time and effort in whatever studies you are undertaking.

“The only thing is you must utilise the time you have available to the fullest, towards the commitment you are going for.

“When you are given a chance grab the opportunity and do your best.”

The students were selected under the joint scholarship of the Central provincial government and the developer of Ilimo satellite township.

Like this: Like Loading...