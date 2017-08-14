Scholarship to study in UK opens

APPLICATIONS for United Kingdom government scholarship are now open to citizens of 162 countries including Papua New Guinea.

According a media statement, the Chevening Secretariat is accepting applications for UK government scholarships for study in the UK this year and next year.

Applications for the Chevening Scholarships are open until November. Applications can be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

The secretariat said scholarships were awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also had strong academic backgrounds.

“The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university while gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.”

More than 1500 scholarships are on offer globally for the 2018 and 2019 academic year, representing a significant investment from the UK government towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

British High Commissioner Simon Tonge said: “The UK continues to play a leading role globally.

“Home to some of the world’s best universities, brightest students, and most revered academics, the UK’s higher education sector promotes the exchange of information and ideas, as well as the building of knowledge and networks.

Chevening scholars share the best their country has to offer with those they meet in the UK, and then share the best the UK has to offer when they return home.

“The role Chevening scholars and Chevening alumni play in building bridges between countries is as important now as it has ever been.”

Over the last 34 years, many have been selected for a Chevening Scholarship and have subsequently gone on to become respected leaders.

“Becoming a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility,” Tonge said.

“I’ve personally seen how this opportunity is able to transform lives.”

