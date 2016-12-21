School apologises

THE management of Sir Tei Abel Secondary School in Wabag has apologised to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and Governor Sir Peter Ipatas for the students’ participation in a protest against O’Neill.

Chairman of the school governing council Moses Pupu said the school regretted what the students did to cause a disturbance in Wabag town.

He said they stoned the Ipatas centre which houses the administration office during the Grade 10 and 12 graduation ceremony on Friday.

Pupu said the students had been involved in the nationwide university students’ protest against O’Neill.

He said the students were misled by a Facebook post that three UPNG students from Enga were shot by police in Port Moresby while marching to Parliament.

Students from Kopen and Sir Tei Abel Secondary School then went on a rampage in Wabag town.

Meanwhile, deputy principal administration Peter Loip said Grade 12 students had performed well in the national examinations this year.

Loip said they scored 126 A grades in the national examination on all the subjects.

“This is the result of the hard work and commitment put in by the teachers and students,” he said.

“Hard work pays off.”

