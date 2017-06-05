School appeals for help to restore items lost in dormitory fire

EIGHTY Port Moresby Technical College students who have been temporarily accommodated at a housing estate after their dormitory was burnt down, have been moved back to the college, principal Henry Wamaingu says.

Fire destroyed one dormitory and also damaged an adjoining one.

Wamaingu said the rent of Yumi Yet properties, the property in which the students were accommodated, was reduced.

He said the initial agreement was for the college to pay K70,000 to accommodate 150 students, but that was now reduced to K40,000.

Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra condemned the burning down of the male dormitory, which happened last month.

“The 70 male students who were in class when the dormitory burnt down lost all their personal belongings, Kombra said.

“The extreme heat had also affected the nearby dormitory housing 80 other male students which is now uninhabitable.”

Kombra said that according to reports from the college, arson could not be ruled out because the building was recently renovated.

The fire service and police are investigating the incident to establish the cause of the fire.

He thanked the school administration for providing alternative accommodation and allowance to the affected students to purchase basic items like clothing so they would continue attending classes.

Kombra has joined the school and appealed to individuals and business houses to assist the students by donating in cash and kind as they have lost everything in the fire except the clothes they were wearing on that day.

“The school administration said donations could be made at the school or be deposited into the school account at Westpac (Port Moresby Technical College, account number 401649802, Port Moresby branch).”

He said the school would arrange with the Education Department for special consideration to have certificates that were destroyed in the fire reprinted with the secretary’s signature.

