School to build auditorium

THE Wapenamanda Foursquare Secondary School in Enga will have a multi-million kina multi-purpose auditorium built from January.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari and Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan were present last Thursday to officially in the ground-breaking ceremony.

The Government has given K1 million towards the project.

School board chairman Rev Timothy Tipitap said the building would be in the school compound and built with government support.

He said the aim was to create a conducive learning environment for students.

“If we are taking about quality education, then this is what we must do because infrastructure is important,” he said.

“We have to start working on it.

“We must not give up but to pursue our dreams to see that the auditorium is completed in time.”

He said the construction was expected to begin next year.

Lupari and Ngangan commended the management for the initiative.

“This is a breakthrough for the school and I commended the board and management for coming up with the idea,” Lupari said.

“This is something that I want others to follow and to have visions in everything that you do.”

Ngangan thanked the school for coming up with the idea.

