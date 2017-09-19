School buys Wemin’s book for biography lessons

Port Moresby National High School, one of the top national high schools in the country, has purchased 60 copies of a book authored by Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited CEO Joe Wemin.

Wemin’s book Braving Through Travails and Visions would be used for biography lessons at the school.

The book is based on Wemin’s upbringing in a village, his move to Port Moresby in search for better education, his life growing up in the 6-Mile Dump settlement and his efforts to be part of modern PNG.

It portrays his achievement from being a village boy to becoming a settlement kid in Port Moresby and making his way up to be head of a public enterprise in the country.

Port Moresby National High School’s head of English department, Titty Masore, when receiving the 60 copies of the book last week, emphasised that the book was a valuable and useful tool for students and young professionals.

Masore said she bought a copy of the book and after reading it, she was moved and found it to be a very useful tool to use in biography classes.

She said what was written inside the book was valuable to give students inspiration and courage to overcome challenges and become successful in life.

“We found it to be very useful and also placed copies of the book in the school library for students’ reading,” Masore said.

Author Joe Wemin told The National that the book was not about money, but the value of what was expressed inside.

“It is about the value of this book and I recommend it to students and young professionals.”

According to sales coordinator Caroline Feareka, the book was launched in April, and so far 204 copies have been sold.

