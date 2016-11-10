School cancel classes

CLASSES at the Morobe Technical High School in Parogira, Huon Gulf, have been cancelled indefinitely after its science laboratory was broken into and robbed.

It was also reported that the Grade 10 students and outsiders were caught drinking and destroying properties after the examination on Oct 14.

Huon Gulf district education manager Moses Wanga said classes had been cancelled for an indefinite period to allow investigations into the allegations.

School board chairman Paul Wari could not be reached for a comment.

However, the students and others involved in homebrew drinking and damaging school properties had been identified.

Wanga said a meeting held in the presence of Karo, Wari and other board members decided to suspend classes.

